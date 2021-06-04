type here...
GhPageLifestyleComplete tour of the mansion built to bury Sir John
Lifestyle

Complete tour of the mansion built to bury Sir John

By Kweku Derrick
Sir John's tomb
- Advertisement -

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, famed as Sir John, has been laid to rest.

Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after battling the Coronavirus disease.

The final funeral rites of the late NPP stalwart took place Thursday morning, June 3, 2021, at Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

Sir John was later interred at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.

Amid all the praise-filled tributes and sad scenes that played out, his final resting place has been the highlight of the entire funeral ceremony, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Unlike most conventional graves for burying the dead, Sir John’s casket was laid in a tomb constructed in the form of a fully completed and gated house.

An undertaker who spoke to GhPage TV revealed that the interior section of the tomb is decorated with beautiful floor tiles.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Additionally, he disclosed that Sir John’s casket has been encased in transparent glass for preservation.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, June 4, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News