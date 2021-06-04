- Advertisement -

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, famed as Sir John, has been laid to rest.

Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after battling the Coronavirus disease.

The final funeral rites of the late NPP stalwart took place Thursday morning, June 3, 2021, at Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

Sir John was later interred at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.

Amid all the praise-filled tributes and sad scenes that played out, his final resting place has been the highlight of the entire funeral ceremony, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Unlike most conventional graves for burying the dead, Sir John’s casket was laid in a tomb constructed in the form of a fully completed and gated house.

An undertaker who spoke to GhPage TV revealed that the interior section of the tomb is decorated with beautiful floor tiles.

Watch the video below;

Additionally, he disclosed that Sir John’s casket has been encased in transparent glass for preservation.