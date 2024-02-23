Cook-A-Thon: Chef Faila disqualified as her reference ID allegedly not found on GWR’s official website?

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Chef Failatu-Abdul Razak embarked on a 10-day cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale from January 1, 2024, in an attempt to break the current 119-hour record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher with support from her assistant, Chef Malik Eric.

Failatu showcased her exceptional cooking skills by preparing a variety of dishes amid a rich display of culture by the people of the Northern Region.

Determined to break the official record, Chef Faila ended her cook-a-thon at an astounding 227 hours:00mins:02 seconds after an unwavering display of resilience amid huge support from celebrities, dignitaries including Vice-President Bawumia and some Ghanaians.

Faila broke down in tears as she could not believe her astounding achievement after her team announced the end of her cook-a-thon.

Her record-breaking attempt has gained global attention and was filled with unforgettable memories as many await the official confirmation for the Guinness World Record.

Meanwhile, Faila’s attempt followed another remarkable one spearheaded by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum whose zeal to break the record of the longest singing marathon (sing-a-thon) saw her sing continuously for 126 hours and 52 minutes also awaiting approval from GWR.



Well, as we all await an official statement from Guinness World Records concerning Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt which will be released after 12 weeks of the attempt.

Ghanaians on the internet have raised concerns that Chef Faila’s reference ID cannot be found on GWR’s official website.

Also an official confirmation from GWR to her to engage in the cook-a-thon attempt is also nowhere to be found.



This fast trending speculation has left a lot of her fans worried hence waiting for an official statement from her

