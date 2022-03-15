type here...
COPEC threatens to stage demo over increase in fuel prices from GH¢8 to GH¢10

By Kweku Derrick
fuel hike at pumps
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC), says it will “hit the streets to demonstrate” if nothing is done about the current hike in fuel prices by the close of the week.

This comes on the back of predictions that petroleum prices at the pumps could increase from GH¢8.22 to GH¢10.00 per litre for diesel, and from GH¢8.22 to GH¢9.00 for petrol by Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Executive Secretary for COPEC, Duncan Amoah, in an interview with Citi News, urged the government to check the hike in the prices of fuel to prevent a demonstration.

“We want to give the authorities an ultimatum. By the close of the week, if we don’t hear anything concerning the reduction of fuel prices to reduce the burden on consumers as France has done by giving subsidies to their people, we will by Friday hit the street to demonstrate.”

According to COPEC, the price increase in petroleum products can be attributed to the poor performance of the cedi against the dollar as well as the rising cost of the product on the international market.

Calls for the scrapping of some taxes on petroleum products seem not loud enough as the prices keep rising on what seems like a daily basis.

