type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCopyright breach: Sarkodie supports Kiran Ayat against the government
Entertainment

Copyright breach: Sarkodie supports Kiran Ayat against the government

By Albert
Copyright breach: Sarkodie supports Kiran Ayat against the government
- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has thrown his weight behind musician Kirani Ayat, who has taken on the government over a copyright breach.

 According to the “GUDA” singer, his music video was used by the Ministry of Tourism for promotional material without due consent from him or his representative.

On the back of that, he has requested that the government do the needful by acknowledging his work and possibly paying him for using his intellectual property without permission.

Sarkodie has supported the move by Kirani Ayat. Accordingly, it was about time creatives were respected and duly compensated for their work.

In a tweet, Sarkodie urged the government to do the needful by seeking amicable redress with the disgruntled Kirani Ayat.

Read More: Musician Kirani Ayat reports President Akufo-Addo for a copyright breach

We ( creatives ) do a lot to put our country out there , attracting a lot of tourists x investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help.

A lot of creatives giving up on their dreams due to the system out here… It’s either you wanna join the mediocre or you quit ( if you wanna do something epic ) because it’s no joke … we talking serious.

Guess this quote is for the people cos if there’s anybody who knows this, I’m here ! People might freak out if they knew how much it takes to achieve that 2 to 3 minutes visual

Read more….

According to allegations, President Nana Akufo-Addo utilized a musician’s work to promote Ghana to tourists without their consent or giving him due credit.

Before filming his Guda music video, Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat claimed he asked the government for assistance but was rejected.

The video, which was produced in northern Ghana, highlights the local culture and includes beautiful scenery.

Ayat criticized the president on Tuesday after he tweeted a promotional video:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, September 28, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    79.4 ° F
    79.4 °
    79.4 °
    78 %
    3mph
    99 %
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    76 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News