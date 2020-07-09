Coronavirus has killed more people in Africa than Ebola – WHO

- Advertisement -

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the new global pandemic, coronavirus aka COVID-19 has taken more lives in Africa than Ebola that surfaced some years ago.

In less than five months, the number of people the deadly virus has killed exceeds the 11,308 deaths Ebola caused from 2014 to 2016.

On Wednesday, WHO’s Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo affirmed that Africa’s coronavirus cases had exceeded 500,000 bringing the death toll to about 11,959 within the space of five months.

Also Read: Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo tests positive for Coronavirus

The update read, “Cases have become more than double in 22 countries in the region over the past month. Nearly two-thirds of countries are experiencing community transmission”