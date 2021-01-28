type here...
GhPage News Coronavirus test now free for Ghanaian citizens
News

Coronavirus test now free for Ghanaian citizens

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Coronavirus test Ghanaians
Coronavirus test Ghanaians
- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement saying that COVID-19 testing is now free for Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Ministry released a statement to announce its decision to make public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services free for only Ghanaian citizens.

The statement clarified that testing is free for “all walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing, and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources.”

However, foreigners are eligible to pay a fee before they get tested.

SEE POST BELOW:

Currently, Ghana’s total case count stands is 62,751 with a total of 58,561 recoveries and discharges.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News