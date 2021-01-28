Coronavirus test now free for Ghanaian citizens

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement saying that COVID-19 testing is now free for Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Ministry released a statement to announce its decision to make public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services free for only Ghanaian citizens.

The statement clarified that testing is free for “all walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing, and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources.”

However, foreigners are eligible to pay a fee before they get tested.

Currently, Ghana’s total case count stands is 62,751 with a total of 58,561 recoveries and discharges.