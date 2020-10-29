type here...
Counselor Lutterodt defends Henewaa over her comments against Selly Galley (VIDEO)

Counselor Lutterodt has reacted to Selly Galley and Henewaa Piesie’s issue that went viral on social media weeks ago.

In an interview on Accra FM, Counsellor Lutterodt, said he sees nothing wrong with the comment passed by Henewaa some weeks ago.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, he sees Selly Galley as a beautiful and fine woman but that is his comments and he knows people would accept his comment as it is.

He went on to say that everyone is entitled to their comments and to Henewaa Selly is ugly so he doesn’t see why Selly would have taken it personal to launch an attack on her for passing a bad commment.

Lutterodt explained that there are two sides of things in the world which is you are either good or bad so if Henewaa sees her as ugly that is her comment which should be accepted by all.

Watch the video below:

Selly Gally weeks ago rained curses on a social media user for commenting under her post that she was ugly and a barren woman.

After her curse on the user whom we all know to be Henewaa Piesie, she(Henewaa) came to offer an apology to Selly but as it stands now we are yet to confirm it whether Selly has forgiven her or not.

