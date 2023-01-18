Wedding days are considered big days for both the bride and groom as such, most couples put on the best clothes, use the most expensive of cars and hire high-rated chauffeurs for things to run smoothly.



A Ugandan couple has wowed social media users because Instead of hiring an SUV, they decided to make use of Aboboyaa as a means of transport to their wedding venue.

They did not just use one, but they made use of many of the tricycles called Aboboyaa as they arrived in a convoy.

READ ALSO: Groom beats bride on their wedding day

In the short wedding video which is currently trending on TikTok at the moment, the happy and minimalist couple were seen arriving at the venue of the nuptials with pride written all over their faces.



In the video, the bride and groom rode into the venue first with other people at the back of the mini truck.

Their truck was then closely followed by other riders who were carrying more weddinggoers.

It is not yet known if the man is an Aboboyaa rider or if they hired the many tricycles that followed them to their wedding. The video was posted by @tadeotumuramye.

Watch the video below:

Social media users expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the viral video.

Some reactions are shown below:

niwa044 said, “i like it,,,just learn how to spend in your limits ,,,not loans for wedding snd finally land goes”.

magzdicap said, “?wow n they go prosper they r beta than those who fear marriage may the almighty bless their marriage”.

muyamajoy said, “Uganda Uganda, land of peace and freedom???I love my country ???? because you do what makes you happy and what you can manage ???”.

READ ALSO: Bride who looks like Fella Makafui trends for the wrong reasons on her wedding day

namboze15 said, “may the Lord bless your marriage”. Kelly trana said, “As long as thea happy congs to them”.

Apostle said, “mugishapatrick12 blessed marriage for them and God their marriage in Jesus name”.