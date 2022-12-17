- Advertisement -

Talent manager Iddriss Yussif, alias Deportee, has announced that the court has discharged him over the fake gun attack involving Shatta Wale that led to his arrest back in 2021.

The former right-hand man of the dancehall musician disclosed in a Facebook post on Friday that he and the two other accomplices have all regained their freedom.

ALSO READ: Shatta Wale left us to rot in jail after everything – Deportee

Deportee shared a photo of him with Shatta Wale’s former aide Nana Dope and Gangee on December 16 with the caption:

“Alhamdulillah today all of us are free from the court case. Myself, Nana Dope and Gangee.. you kno what man will try and plan evil against you but trust in god he is the master planner Alhamdulillah once again.”

The trio was arrested over a shooting prank led by Shatta Wale after a doom prophecy by popular preacher Jesus Ahuofe.

READ MORE: “You wanted to rape my secretary” – Shatta wale on Deportee

After their arrest, they were put before the court and later remanded in prison custody for one week.

But lawyers for Shatta Wale managed to secure bail for him and was subsequently released after a judge convicted him on his own guilty plea and fined him GH¢2,000.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale threatens to beat Deportee for speaking out

Meanwhile, Deportee and his accomplices who staged the prank together with their boss were left to their own fate.

In a recent interview, he opened up about how Shatta Wale left them to rot in jail.