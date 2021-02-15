type here...
GhPage Entertainment Court orders Funny face to be detained at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital...
Entertainment

Court orders Funny face to be detained at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for 2 weeks

By RASHAD
Funny Face spotted at the beach eating sand
Funny Face
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has been committed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for the next 2 weeks to enable the psychologist at the hospital to access and determine the true mental state of the comedian.

Funny Face was committed to the mental hospital by the Ofankor Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship, Ebenezer Osei Darko.

SEE ALSO: Funny Face arrested again by Police; arraigned before court

According to the judge when Funny Face was arraigned before him, Funny Face does not sound normal and he may be having a mental crisis possibly depression.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Funny Face was brought before the court for causing public disturbances at a bar. According to Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, the report was made by a witness to the said disturbances in the bar.

DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong further explained to the court that further investigations revealed that Funny Face engaged in a bar fight with the owner of the bar due to a misunderstanding.

SEE ALSO: Funny Face to sue Ghana Police $5 million

After the two were separated, Funny Face rushed home and returned with a gun where he shot 21 warning shots into the air.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, February 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News