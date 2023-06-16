- Advertisement -

The Tema District Magistrate Court has directed Tiktok stars Empress Lupita and her husband Godfada the Greatest to visit the Psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

The two real names Daniel Chayah and Jocelyn Chayah have been accused of killing two out of their three children.

The couple made their second appearance in court yesterday without a legal representative which prompted the court to recommend them to legal aid for support.

Godpapa the Greatest and his wife Empress Lupita made their first court appearances in relation to the murders of their two children on May 31, 2023, the day after the Ghanaian TikTok stars were remanded into police custody.

After being spotted professing their love for one another in an odd video, the TikTok couple became well-known online.

After the first two children passed away, the third and youngest child is reported to have fled the house in terror for his life.

They are to reappear before the court on June 26, 2023.

