type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCourt orders Empress Lupita and Godfada the Greatest to visit the Psychiatric...
Entertainment

Court orders Empress Lupita and Godfada the Greatest to visit the Psychiatric hospital

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Trending photos of Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest in handcuffs make Ghanaians cry
Trending photos of Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest in handcuffs make Ghanaians cry
- Advertisement -

The Tema District Magistrate Court has directed Tiktok stars Empress Lupita and her husband Godfada the Greatest to visit the Psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

The two real names Daniel Chayah and Jocelyn Chayah have been accused of killing two out of their three children.

The couple made their second appearance in court yesterday without a legal representative which prompted the court to recommend them to legal aid for support.

Also Read: Kofi Adoma and his wife ‘fires’ back at Afia Schwar over viral TikTok couple

Godpapa the Greatest and his wife Empress Lupita made their first court appearances in relation to the murders of their two children on May 31, 2023, the day after the Ghanaian TikTok stars were remanded into police custody.

After being spotted professing their love for one another in an odd video, the TikTok couple became well-known online.

After the first two children passed away, the third and youngest child is reported to have fled the house in terror for his life.

They are to reappear before the court on June 26, 2023.

Read More: We switched because Christianity didn’t help us – Empress Lupita

    TODAY

    Friday, June 16, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.9 ° F
    80.9 °
    80.9 °
    70 %
    2mph
    98 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways