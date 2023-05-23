My mother uses ‘poopoo’ to prepare soup for us – Son of viral GH ‘mentally challenged’ couple speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The second son of Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest has granted an exclusive interview with KOFI TV – And in the process, made a couple of sad and emotional revelations.

According to the young boy named El Saa, his mother sometimes uses faeces to prepare soup for them to eat.

He explained that his mother and father will defecate inside a bucket and later blend it to prepare a special soup called Evil Soup for them to eat with Banku.

In the heartwrenching interview, the traumatized boy also disclosed how his father once threatened to cut off his head.

Without mincing words, the 8-year-old boy emphatically stated that he hates his parents with all his might and that nothing under the son will force him to go back to them.

He stated that he ran from home because his parents were starving him to death and had also stopped him from bathing.

