Empress Lupita who is the wife of Godfada the Greatest the former pastor has revealed the reason why they switched from Christianity to their current state.

It would be remembered that a netizen who claimed to be a family member of Godfada revealed that they were very successful and their church was growing but they don’t know why things turned all of a sudden.

The netizen mentioned that they suspect that their current state is a result of blood money gone wrong and this has affected them to the extent of them losing two children.

In an interview, Empress Lupita shared more light on their current state revealing that Christianity didn’t help them in any way.

According to her, she was a club girl before her husband brought her to Christ and at the time of granting the interview, she can say she was better as a club lady than the wife of a pastor.

She claimed that her husband was doing the work of God genuinely and she was also supporting him genuinely but all they got was poverty, disgrace and what have you.

Empress Lupita further revealed that she questioned her husband if she had done any one bad thing to deserve the hardship they we going through all in the name of serving God.

She mentioned that she supported the idea when he husband told her he was never going to worship God again.

