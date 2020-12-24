type here...
GhPage News Court places injunction on EC gazetting John Amewu as MP-elect for Hohoe
News

Court places injunction on EC gazetting John Amewu as MP-elect for Hohoe

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
John Amewu MP
John Amewu MP
- Advertisement -

The Ho High Court has placed an interim injunction preventing the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as the MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency.

An ex parte application was argued in court by the NDC’s Tsatsu Tsikata for the applicants in the constituency who were not allowed to vote in the parliamentary elections in the Hohoe constituency.

some disgruntled members of the community went to court with a case of infringement on their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote.

Meanwhile, John Amewu became the first candidate from the NPP to win the parliamentary seat in Hohoe since 2000.

The Energy Minister won the seat with a huge margin at various polling stations.  

He polled 26,952 votes representing 54.7% of total votes while Prof. Margaret Kwaku from the NDC garnered 21,821 votes. 

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 24, 2020
Accra
light rain
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News