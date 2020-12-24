Court places injunction on EC gazetting John Amewu as MP-elect for Hohoe

- Advertisement -

The Ho High Court has placed an interim injunction preventing the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as the MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency.



An ex parte application was argued in court by the NDC’s Tsatsu Tsikata for the applicants in the constituency who were not allowed to vote in the parliamentary elections in the Hohoe constituency.



some disgruntled members of the community went to court with a case of infringement on their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote.



Meanwhile, John Amewu became the first candidate from the NPP to win the parliamentary seat in Hohoe since 2000.



The Energy Minister won the seat with a huge margin at various polling stations.

He polled 26,952 votes representing 54.7% of total votes while Prof. Margaret Kwaku from the NDC garnered 21,821 votes.