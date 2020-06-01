COVID-19: Ghana’s borders closed until further notice

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has extended Ghana’s border closure until further notice.

This follows the expiration of a one-month extension the President stated to the directive on May 1, 2020.

Pressure has been arising on government as Ghanaian citizens who have been left stranded in other countries since the measure was imposed continue to scream for a return to the country.

It appears though that such calls may have to remain longer than expected with the closure of the borders still in force.

President Akufo-Addo, however, said special dispensations are being worked on to get a number of Ghanaian nationals outside the country back home.

The president also eased restrictions on banning with conditions. No public gathering such as religious activities, political activities, etc should have more than 100 people at a time.