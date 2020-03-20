type here...
COVID-19: Gunshots at NIA registration center

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Stephen Tetteh a 35-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for the onslaught at a registration center of the National Identification Authority (NIA) firing warning shots in an attempt to halt the exercise.

The perpetrator in the early hours on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at about 7:40, am stormed the registration center threatened the National Identification Authority (NIA) officials to stop working since the exercise could imperil the health of applicants amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The incident is said to have happened at Obeyemi a farming community near Oterkpelu in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Maxwell Kudekor, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh at the Eastern Regional Police Command in an interview said the man will be arraigned before the court on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The charges to be preferred against him are; being on the premises without lawful authority, possession of firearms without lawful excuse, and other charges. The other charges include causing fear and panic.

Meanwhile, there were several protests against the registration process amid the outbreak as many citizens called on the government to pause the process until further notice because that could endanger the lives of the officials and applicants.

The call on the government was made after the president placed a ban on all social gatherings.

