Coronavirus: 101-year-old man released from hospital after making full recovery

Undoubtedly, Italy’s surge in confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll is very shocking as they top the world’s chat with increasing numbers of reported covid-19 daily cases.

As many are dying of this deadly disease, happy endings can’t be overlooked.

A piece of good news amid the coronavirus outbreak in Italy indicates, a 101-year-old man has fully recovered from the coronavirus in Rimini and has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday, March 26 2020.

The man referred to as Mr. P, is reported to have been among the oldest people on record to survive the virus, believed to be far more deadly for the elderly.

His quick recovery had been considered truly incredible and gives hope for the future, Deputy Mayor of Rimini, Italy Gloria Lisi, said.

Mr. P’s survival is extraordinary, especially considering the high casualty rates for older Italians who become infected with the virus.

It’s believed that not only did he survive the novel coronavirus disease, the man also survived the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed between 20 and 50 million people around the world.

According to a report from Italy’s National Institute of Health, nearly 86% of deaths in the country were patients older than 70 years old.