Source:GHPAGE
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can cause fire – Ghana National Fire Service warns

By Mr. Tabernacle
Alcohol-based sanitizers can spark fire outbreak if care is not taken the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised the general public to be careful.

According to the GNFS, some sanitizers have alcohol content which is sufficient enough to cause flames if it came into contact with any source of the fire.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Divisional Officer II Mr. Ellis Robinson Okoe, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, noted that in light of the COVID-19, the alcohol-based sanitizers had become the most preferred product to help reduce the spread.

He, therefore, advised individuals to avoid close contact with fire immediately after using those sanitisers.

“After using the sanitizer, you have to wait for some time for the alcohol content to dissolve before getting close contact with fire; failure to do so may result in getting your fingers burnt,” Mr. Okoe said. He also advised that the sanitizers should be kept a distance away from any heat condition, stating that the moment it came into close proximity with an open flame, there was a higher chance of causing ignition”. the PRO noted.

Mr. Ellis Robinson also advised that the sanitizers should be kept a distance away from any heat condition, stating that the moment it came into close proximity with an open flame, there was a higher chance of causing a fire outbreak.

He admonished the general public to avoid multiple chores as they remained home, indicating that any carelessness or negligence could cause a fire outbreak.

“There are some people who like to multi-task when they are home. They could do the cooking and ironing at the same time. When you do that, it’s likely you may pay more attention to one and ignore the other, and this is likely to cause an outbreak,” he explained.

Sunday, March 29, 2020
