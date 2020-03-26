- Advertisement -

A beautiful young nurse has taken her own life after she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

This is said to have occurred in Italy. The reason for killing herself might have been the fear that she might have infected others with the virus, a nursing federation revealed.

The deceased nurse, Daniela Trezzi, 34 was working on the front line of the coronavirus crisis at a hospital in Lombardy, the worst-affected region of Italy.

Daniela Trezzi had been working on the intensive care ward at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, around nine miles from Milan, but was in quarantine after showing coronavirus symptoms and testing positive for the disease.

The National Federation of Nurses of Italy confirmed her death and expressed its “pain and dismay” in a statement last night.

The federation said the nurse had been suffering “heavy stress” because she feared she was spreading the virus while trying to bring the crisis under control.

The nursing group also revealed that ‘a similar episode had happened a week ago in Venice, with the same underlying reasons’.

Judicial authorities are now investigating her death, according to local media.

Figures released by an Italian research institute yesterday showed that some 5,760 health workers had been infected with the coronavirus.

Italy’s total coronavirus case is on the rise. 74,386 cases recorded, 7,503 death cases, 9,362 recovered, 57,521 active cases, and 3,489 in critical condition by trackers reports as at 11:35 AM Ghana Time.