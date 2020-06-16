Celestina Asante, the Municipal health director at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, has unveiled that a 6-month-old baby has contracted the deadly coronavirus but her mother is negative.

The Municipal Health Director while conversing with Abena Opokua Ahwenee, host of ‘Efa Wo Ho on Dadi’ 101.1 FM said that a 6-month-old and many others including a one-year-old and two years old have all tested positive with their mothers surprisingly testing negative at Nkawkaw.

“We’re talking about a six-month-old baby. Others are one and two years, and strangely their mothers are negative.”She said.

She added that “This should tell you that we have to be mindful about those we leave our babies with during these unusual times.

We have to be careful in the community, especially those we ask to take care of our children.”

“The community spread is becoming an issue, we must all do our best to help stop the spread of the disease. For the adults, their age range is between 25 to 50 years. Thankfully, they are all in a stable condition and most of them are asymptomatic.”

She moreover asked for all to wear a face mask and adhere to the safety protocols that have been put in place to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“Our major issue now is behavioral change and we’re appealing to everyone to wear the mask. That is our surest bet now to contain the spread.” She stated.

It is confirmed that the eastern part of Ghana is currently dealing with over 200 confirmed cases with 2 recoveries at the moment.