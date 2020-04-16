COVID-19: Popular Ghanaian Pastor dies of coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Covid-19 is taking more lives away in just a flash of time and we cannot do anything about it. Pathetic.

The information available to us confirms a 55-year-old UK based Ghanaian pastor[deacon at his church in Dangeham] identified as Kenneth Yeboah has died of the novel coronavirus while on admission at the Newham Hospital.

This sad incident occurred a week after he was being admitted at the Newham Hospital. The family of the deceased said that Kenneth Yeboah had no underlying health issues beyond blood pressure.

Mr. Kenneth Yeboah, left behind a wife and 3 children.

His wife, Mrs Charlotte Yeboah speaking to the media said Mr Yeboah had difficulty in breathing normally and was immediately put on oxygen before he passed away. Though was very strong and good in spirit before being admitted at the Hospital.

“I wasn’t allowed to see him so I was ringing him. At first, he seemed calm but then his breathing began to get difficult. The last time I spoke to him I said, ‘just keep fighting’. In the end, he was put on dialysis because his kidneys stopped working. It was terrible”. The wife said.

May his soul rest in peace.