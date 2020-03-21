COVID-19: Ghana’s cases increases from 16 to 19

- Advertisement -

The information available to us has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased from 16 to 19.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed three(3) more cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) bring the number to 19.

Three new Coronavirus cases (COVID-19) confirmed on the 20th March 2020. Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region.

Details of the new cases indicate that the cases involve a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman, residents of the UK who returned to Ghana within two weeks. After she was tested the sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

The second case confirmed is an 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom who came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks. She developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

The third case confirmed is a 27-year-old Chinese male who returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks and developed symptoms, shortly after he was tested and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases.