Creative Concept Digital Ltd. Acquires GhGossip.com

- Advertisement -

This was done at a ceremony held at the office of the blog with representatives from each side being present.

What this means is that the company will now oversee the day-to-day activities of the blog including the recruitment of writers.

Creative Concept Digital Limited(CCDL) is a brand on its own based in Tema with its physical location being 16th Street, 2nd Avenue, Batsona Community 18, Tema, Ghana.

Management of the blog can be reached via the following channel;

Phone: +233 50 001 6696

Advertisement: ads@ghgossip.com

Email: info@ghgossip.com

Web: www.ghgossip.com

In other news, GhGossip has been ranked as the 43rd most visited website in Ghana.

This ranking was done by Alexa Internet Company and this feat really shows how the blog has been accepted by Ghanaians and other readers from the diaspora.

The main aim of the blog is to entertain millions of Ghanaians and Africa as a whole with content they can finally relate to.

The blog also keeps the highest blogging integrity and strives to be one of the best in the entertainment niche and is always doing its best working to give its readers the highest quality contents that are both easy to read and informative.

The blog specializes in giving readers news from a wide range of categories including general news, entertainment news, international news, lifestyle, and music.

Taking into consideration the blogs in the list, GhGossip is the 10th most visited blog in Ghana.