type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Criss Waddle, please I miss your big gbola" - Abena Korkor praises...
Entertainment

“Criss Waddle, please I miss your big gbola” – Abena Korkor praises Criss Waddle (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Abena Korkor has heaped praises on AMG Boss, Criss Waddle in a self recorded video that has sparked conversations on social media.

According to Abena Korkor, she misses the rapper and music executive for the ‘heavy natural goods’ hanging between his thighs.

RELATED STORY: “Oseikrom Sikani has a very small ‘yinky’ but loves women” – Abena Korkor trolls

She confirmed in the video that Criss Waddle has exactly the type of gbola she’s loves and will do anything to have more of it.

In the same video, Abena Korkor trolled Oseikrom Sikani for having a very small ‘yinky’

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Checkout the video below

TODAY

Friday, February 2, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
72 %
2.7mph
14 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more