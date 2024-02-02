type here...
“Your gbola is not big but I’ll manage it like that” – Abena Korkor trolls Oseikrom Sikani (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Abena Korkor has sparked conversations on social media again and netizens can’t seem to get over it.

A recent self recorded video shared on Ghpage TV showed the diabolic bipolar patient making certain claims about Oseikrom Sikani, a budding Kumasi based rapper.

According to Abena Korkor, she doesn’t seem to understand why the rapper will want her to pimp him another lady after he had his way with her.

She added confirmed in the video that in as much as Oseikrom possess a very small ‘yinky’, she misses him and that she’ll manage the small yinky.

