Highlife singer Kwaisey Pee has asserted that the new crop of Ghanaian musicians are not dynamic in their music career.

According to him, there’s no distinctiveness in the songs produced in contemporary times as most young musicians copy and recycle each other’s works.

Speaking in an interview on GTV, Kwaisey Pee opines that this makes it difficult for people to identify with a particular genre.

“Most of the artists here in Ghana when you listen to them you will hear the same thing every single day. So you don’t actually understand what they want to do,” he said.

“If Kofi’s sound is like Kojo’s sound and Kojo’s sound like Kofi’s sound, then it’s like we are going round the same circle.” Kweisey Pee added.

More so, Kwaisiey Pee noted that Ghanaian high-life artists have left the high-life genre to Nigerians – who according to him – are now fusing it with sweet melodies of the afrobeats to suit today’s music market globally.

“Highlife belongs to Ghanaians but our brothers from the other side have taken it and twisted it in another way and then call it Afro Beat and now we are chasing them to copy from them”, he chided.

“They’ve done something different. Like the way they put their melody together. Their music now is more melodic than we Ghanaians because I think we are stacked. It says that we are totally lost”, he added.