Cute photos of the Police Officer who was shot dead in the Bullion Van robbery at Ablekuma surfaces

Earlier yesterday, a police officer providing escort for a Bullion Van was killed in a daylight robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

According to reports, the incident happened when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel.

Shortly after making the stop at the fuel station, the robbers reportedly attacked the truck with registration number GT 1254-10.

Videos captured after the shooting which have gone viral on social media, showed some members of the public helping the fatally injured officer out of the van, but he died later at the scene.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag. The driver of the truck, however, escaped unhurt during the attack.

It is not clear yet whether they took away any money.

Amidst the sad news, cute photos of the police officer who lost his life in the line of duty have surfaced online.

