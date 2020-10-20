Aaron Adatsi otherwise known as Cyril from the most-watched educational youth television series, YOLO after several backlashes on social media following his baby christening with a beautiful baby mama has reacted.

In a press statement, the actor took time out to respond to trolls that he has not served his purpose as an ambassador for abstinence as he has given birth out of wedlock.

Netizens are of in the opinions that Cyril because of how he preached the message of abstinence in the TV series, they expected from him to also practice what he preached.

But more, the viral news about him having a child still shocks many.

However, the new father reacting to this issues and more via the statements stated that though he knows what he stands for he still wanted to make the outdooring public because he doesn’t want to be tagged as a phoney.

According to him, the birth of his son is a decision he happily decided to accept despite being an ambassador for some brands to suggests that he is abstaining from sex until marriage because he didn’t want to be a hypocrite.

He further states that the birth of his baby boy, Ronny Jnr will make him better outfitted in his position as the informal ambassador of Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health to teach the youth on the need to be careful about their choices.

19? OCTOBER 2020

Several months back, I, together with my family and some close relations welcomed an unimaginable blessing into our lives.

While I did not envision putting out a statement to welcome my blessing; it has become necessary to take control of the narrative – as unforeseen circumstances have robbed me of the precious opportunity to formally outdoor my blessing to the world at my own convenience.

News of his christening has come as a surprise to many and over the past few days, has stirred up conversations regarding who I am and what I stand for.

I understand that in some of my professional engagements I have come to represent many morally upright things to the masses, but, in all humility, I refuse to hoist the flag of hypocrisy as a substitute to taking responsibility of the choice I made.

The very core of my human nature and some of my professional endeavours underline the need to make choices one can be responsible for – and for this subject, I did.

I am now better equipped as I could ever be, with first-hand experience, to continue leading in my unofficial capacity as an ASRH ambassador.

So come, join me on my mission to represent the broader spectrum of people – both young and old, who boldly accept their responsibilities and forge ahead for a better future against the judgement and stigma that plague our society.

Thank you for all your well wishes and support. God bless us all. AA

Meanwhile, Ghpage has sighted a funny video of Cyril preaching abstinence. The new video craftily put together shows the actor preaching abstinence in a scene from the YOLO TV series.

In the video, Aaron is heard telling a friend pissed because his girlfriend will not give it up that abstinence is the way to go using his own relationship as an example.

