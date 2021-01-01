D’Banj welcomes a second child in two years after his first drowned

- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician D’Banj has welcomed his second child in two years after he lost his only child two years ago.

Stories of how the Nigerian superstar’s son drowned two years ago was all over the media space as friends and colleague celebrities expressed their deepest condolences to the singer.

The one-year-old boy passed on in a swimming pool at D’Banj’s Lagos mansion and this really hit the singer hard.

The ”Oliver Twist” hitmaker was in Los Angeles attending the BET awards ceremony when the incident happened.

However, the singer, credited with being one of the first Nigerian acts to break the international barrier and collaborate with international superstars like Kanye West and others, has welcomed his second child in two years.

He took to Instagram, moments into the new year, to post pictures of himself carrying his daughter as well as his wife, Didi Lineo.

Through the pain, D’Banj and his wife have survived and now have two kids and the musician’s caption said it all.

”As I Hold My Daughter, My Own baby let In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11. And to my Beautiful Wife lineo , I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body . But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl,while still Taking care of all of us. You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem ? I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with. I love you. Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE ???????? Zane your Little sister is here!”

SEE POST BELOW:

D’Banj daughter

D’Banj wife

There is indeed a silver lining in every cloud.