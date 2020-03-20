type here...
Home Entertainment D-Black join forces with Criss Waddle to campaign against Obour
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

D-Black join forces with Criss Waddle to campaign against Obour

By Qwame Benedict
0
Criss-Waddle-Obour-D-BLack
D-Black join forces with Criss Waddle to campaign against Obour
- Advertisement -

Black Avenue Musik boss Desmond Blackmore aka D-Black has joined forces together with AMG CEO Criss Kweku Waddle to campaign against MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour known popular as Obour.

Criss Waddle who was first to attack shared a poster of Obour who is vying to be elected as a member of Parliament to represent the people of Asante Akyem South asking people not to vote for him because he is a self and a stomach politician.

He shared: “Pls don’t VOTE for this Guy, he’s a waste of time and a selfish person ?????? stomach Politician.”

Also Read: Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle are my strong prayer warriors – Fella Makafui

View this post on Instagram

Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Few minutes after his post, D-Black also joined him and asked that until President Obour is able to account for his term in office as a MUSIGA president, and how he managed the monies then he would continue to side with Criss Waddle not to make people vote for him.

He also shared: “Until he accounts for his time at Musiga and how the finances of Musiga were managed and benefited the ‘Musicians of Ghana’ positively, I agree with u 100% percent !!! Very disappointed in how his administration steered the affairs of Of Music Body. Selfish Greedy Unaccountable “

See screenshot below:

Previous articleIdentity of the man who allegedly killed Agyeman Badu’s sister revealed
Next articleMan caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale to organize a concert for his fans amid coronavirus scare

Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste and Shatta Movement boss Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has announced that he will be having a concert...
Read more
Entertainment

Ga men I’ve dated are stingy as compared to Ashantis & Northerners – Pamela Odame

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pamela Odame is back into the news headlines and this time around it is about her tribal predilection when it comes to...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui manager reacts after social media users bashed the actress over her Mercedez-Benz

Qwame Benedict -
Actress and the newest marred woman in town Fella Makafui yesterday took to social media to show-off a Mercedez C-300 Benz car...
Read more
Entertainment

Sister Deborah clashes with Berla Mundi on Twitter

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress Sister Derby has clashed with broadcast journalist Berla Mundi on Twitter. Vanessa Deborah aka Sister Derby...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, March 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News