D-Black join forces with Criss Waddle to campaign against Obour

Black Avenue Musik boss Desmond Blackmore aka D-Black has joined forces together with AMG CEO Criss Kweku Waddle to campaign against MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour known popular as Obour.

Criss Waddle who was first to attack shared a poster of Obour who is vying to be elected as a member of Parliament to represent the people of Asante Akyem South asking people not to vote for him because he is a self and a stomach politician.

He shared: “Pls don’t VOTE for this Guy, he’s a waste of time and a selfish person ?????? stomach Politician.”

Few minutes after his post, D-Black also joined him and asked that until President Obour is able to account for his term in office as a MUSIGA president, and how he managed the monies then he would continue to side with Criss Waddle not to make people vote for him.

He also shared: “Until he accounts for his time at Musiga and how the finances of Musiga were managed and benefited the ‘Musicians of Ghana’ positively, I agree with u 100% percent !!! Very disappointed in how his administration steered the affairs of Of Music Body. Selfish Greedy Unaccountable “

See screenshot below: