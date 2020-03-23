Dada Joe Remix spoils himself with a 2019 Lamborghini URUS worth $200,000

- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s youngest millionaires Dada Joe Remix in the wake of the deadly coronavirus has bought for himself a Lamborghini URUS worth $200,000.

Dada Joe Remix who was born and christened Nana Kojo Boateng took to his social media handle to share a photo of the car with a caption congratulating himself.

Dada Joe happens to be one of the silent millionaires in the country but became known after it was revealed that he was the main person behind internet sensation Shatta Bandle.

See his post below: