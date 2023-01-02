type here...
Daddy Lumba performs with Nana Acheampong for the first time after a long while

By Armani Brooklyn
The long-held perception that the Lumba Brothers made of Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba are not on good terms after their shocking breakup has now been openly dismissed.

During the second edition of Kabfam Legends Night which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) yesterday – Daddy Lumba firmly stated that there’s no bad blood between him and Nana Acheampong.

READ ALSO: I got abandoned when I was sick for 5 years – Daddy Lumba reveals

As confessed by Daddy Lumba, he was a gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong who introduced him to Highlife about 4 decades ago when they were still young men in Germany.


When I went to Germany, I was doing Gospel until I found Nana Acheampong who introduced me to Highlife. He has played a major role in my music career and I owe him a lot,” – he said.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba have together as Lumba Brothers as well as individually made great songs over the years and patrons are sure to be treated to nonstop quality music.

Some of the songs that thrilled music lovers are Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.

READ ALSO: Gyakie and her father legendary Nana Acheampong perform together for the first time (Video)

As a solo act, Nana Acheampong is known for songs such Casanova, It’s 2 Late, Wara Beba, San Behwe Wo Ma, Obi Dom Bie, Odo Kooye Akye and Gyae Su.


Daddy Lumba on the hand has songs has Theresa, Sika Asem, Mensei Da, Adaka Tea, Hye Woho Den, Enko Den, Se Sumye Kasa A, Wo Ho Kyere, Odofo Pa Ama Ntem, Anadwo Yi Dei and Opono Hini Me.

    Source:Ghpage

