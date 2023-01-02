- Advertisement -

The long-held perception that the Lumba Brothers made of Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba are not on good terms after their shocking breakup has now been openly dismissed.

During the second edition of Kabfam Legends Night which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) yesterday – Daddy Lumba firmly stated that there’s no bad blood between him and Nana Acheampong.

As confessed by Daddy Lumba, he was a gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong who introduced him to Highlife about 4 decades ago when they were still young men in Germany.



When I went to Germany, I was doing Gospel until I found Nana Acheampong who introduced me to Highlife. He has played a major role in my music career and I owe him a lot,” – he said.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba have together as Lumba Brothers as well as individually made great songs over the years and patrons are sure to be treated to nonstop quality music.

Some of the songs that thrilled music lovers are Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.

As a solo act, Nana Acheampong is known for songs such Casanova, It’s 2 Late, Wara Beba, San Behwe Wo Ma, Obi Dom Bie, Odo Kooye Akye and Gyae Su.



Daddy Lumba on the hand has songs has Theresa, Sika Asem, Mensei Da, Adaka Tea, Hye Woho Den, Enko Den, Se Sumye Kasa A, Wo Ho Kyere, Odofo Pa Ama Ntem, Anadwo Yi Dei and Opono Hini Me.