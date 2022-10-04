- Advertisement -

High Life legend Daddy Lumba has exclusively revealed how he got abandoned by his family and friends when he got sick and bedridden for 5 years.

The celebrated musician recently celebrated his 58th birthday and in a self-made video to thank his fans and other loved ones.

He decided to open up about some of his personal experiences in life which have now become a permanent lesson.

As revealed by Daddy Lumba, he was shocked and sad at the same time after none of his once trusted friends and family members he has once helped never paid him a visit neither at home nor the hospital despite knowing that he was terribly sick.

Daddy Lumba who sounded very pained and disappointed in the video disclosed that – That rough episode in his life made him realize that people around you don’t really love you but just love what you can do for them.

His “Yentia Obiara” song was inspired by the fake love from his friends and family when he was fit and they could get money from him.

Aside from Daddy Lumba, I’m sure that we’ve all had our fair share and experience of human selfishness.