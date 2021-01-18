type here...
Dangote’s alleged ex-girlfriend bashes people who say she should have gotten pregnant by the billionaire

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Alleged ex-girlfriend of billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has hit out at people who come to her with all kinds of crazy ideas about how she could have gotten more out of her relationship with the mogul.

In a series of posts on her Instastories, she showed how comments from people regarding her relationship with Dangote showed that they had double-standards.

According to her, some netizens are giving her a hard time because they felt she should have siphoned more money from the business owner.

The American lady, Bea Lewis, who is an entrepreneur herself posted messages of some of her encounters with people.

According to her, the same people who claim to hate golddiggers come at her for not draining enough to spend even for her next lifetime from Dangote.

Furthermore, she found comments about having a baby by the big-money man very absurd.

In their opinion, she could have earned so much money in child support if she did have a baby with the richest black man in the world.

Bea cheekily answered that she did not fancy her chances of winning a custody case with a billionaire who has enough to even feed a city.

She wrote, ”You think I would have won a custody battle with a billionaire.” Bea thought it interesting that people had no problem with her dating a much older man or having a baby for a man she is not married to because it is Dangote.

Source:GHPAGE

