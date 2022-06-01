type here...
‘Dash us one of your stadiums after World Cup” – Sports Minister begs Qatar

By Albert
Ghana’s Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has almost begged Qatar to dash the country to one of its stadiums.

According to his humble plea to the Qatari Sports Minster, Ghana would be happy to receive one of the dismountable stadiums after the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar has built several ultramodern stadiums to host the 2022 World cup in November. In addition, they have also constructed dismountable stadiums that could be dismantled after the Mundial.

On the back of that, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has asked Qatar to look in the direction of Ghana whenever the stadiums were dismounted.

Ghana will be at the 2022 World Cup and the Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in their group.

