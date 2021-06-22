type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDate Rush: Fatima shares ‘Save The Date’ pictures with Bismark
Entertainment

Date Rush: Fatima shares ‘Save The Date’ pictures with Bismark

By Kweku Derrick
fatima and bismark date rush
- Advertisement -

Fatima of Date Rush fame and her date from the reality show, Bismark, are serving us with some couple goals.

The pair, whose relationship seems to be going on well, are making the best out of every moment they share and they can’t help but give curious fans a glimpse of what they have been up to.

Fatima, affectionately called Gals dem boss, expressed her love for Bismark as she shared photos of them in a ‘Save the Date’ pose on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

She captioned the snap: “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own”

Check out the photos below.

The photos come on the back of an exclusive interview Bismark granted with Rashad on GhPage TV.

In the chat, he opened up about the advancement they have made so far after becoming a pair.

According to Bismark, he auditioned for Date Rush out of frustration and also wanted to explore.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
5.4mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News