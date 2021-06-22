- Advertisement -

Fatima of Date Rush fame and her date from the reality show, Bismark, are serving us with some couple goals.

The pair, whose relationship seems to be going on well, are making the best out of every moment they share and they can’t help but give curious fans a glimpse of what they have been up to.

Fatima, affectionately called Gals dem boss, expressed her love for Bismark as she shared photos of them in a ‘Save the Date’ pose on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

She captioned the snap: “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own”

Check out the photos below.

The photos come on the back of an exclusive interview Bismark granted with Rashad on GhPage TV.

In the chat, he opened up about the advancement they have made so far after becoming a pair.

According to Bismark, he auditioned for Date Rush out of frustration and also wanted to explore.

Watch the video below.