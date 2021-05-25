- Advertisement -

Queen Nabila, one of the participants of TV3’s Date Rush show, has sparked speculations she is a mother-of-one after photos of her with a baby girl was found online.

The 22-year-old reality contestant shut down last Sunday’s edition after mesmerising the men on the show with her American accent.

She indicated that she was born in the United States and that revelation instantly swept the men off their feet, compelling most of them to keep their lights on.

Queen Nabila is the latest to shock her date as it appears she some skeletons in her closet. as a video of her with a protruding belly and subsequently photos of her spotted with a child surfaced.

While the photos cannot be taken to mean that Nabila is the mother of the baby or has given birth, some people were wondering why she didn’t mention anything about it on the show.

Check out the photos and video below