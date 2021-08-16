- Advertisement -

The love story between Ali and Shemima of Date Rush fame has come to an end. Shemima tearfully broke the news on social media in a video.

The endowed lady’s relationship with Ali became an enviable one as the two professed their love for each other through various means on social media.

Sharing this sad news to the public and her fans, Shemima disclosed that Ali has left her and all efforts put up to make the relationship work failed. It has ended in tears.

Shemima indicated that she received threats upon threats from a certain lady warning her to stay away from Ali.

She mentioned that her one time ‘baby boy’ Ali was dating before she chose him on TV3’s Date Rush program.

The brokenhearted lady according to her in the video regrets ever joining Date Rush in search of love. The lover she got from there couldn’t last as anticipated.