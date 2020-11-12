Home News Daughter of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Zanetor Rawlings speaks on...

Daughter of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Zanetor Rawlings speaks on his death

The first daughter of the late ex-President, Dr Zanetor Rawlings has issued a communique on behalf of the family in the wake of the death of her father, Jerry John Rawlings.

In the Press statement signed by Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Rawlings family humbly requests privacy from the public to help them to mourn their ‘Hero’ and the head of the family.

She went on to say that details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due time.

Read the full statement below;

Zenator Rawlings
Zenator Rawlings

