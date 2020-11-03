A lady on social media who claims to be the daughter of Hon Kennedy Agyapong has jumped to the defence of the politician after Tracey Boakye rained insults on him.

Last Sunday evening, Tracey Boakye went berserk on a live video where he questioned why the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong would mention her name during a rally in Kumasi.

According to Tracey Boakye, she respected Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in the past when he accused her of having a relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

But his recent comment about the ex-president and Tracey Boakye, the maverick politician accused Mahama of buying her a house for $450,000 at East Legon.

But this comments angered, Tracey Boakye who came out to angrily bash the MP and businessman for peddling lies against her and the former president.

Well, the ‘daughter’ of Kennedy Agyapong has also come out to throw some shots at the actress for disrespecting an elderly man like the politician.

According to her, Tracey Boakye has shortened her life by insulting Kennedy Agyapong who can be her dad just because he said something that she didn’t like.

She went on to state that, all that Kennedy Agyapong was doing was scoring political points.

The ‘daughter’ alleged that Mahama had months ago gone to Kennedy Agyapong’s constituency and asked them to vote for the NDC because their MP who is a key member of the NPP had failed to get their roads done for them even when the NPP is in power.

So Kennedy as a way of getting back at Mahama decided to tout him with Tracey Boakye so he could get the voters to vote for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Watch the video below:

The lady also used the opportunity to insult Tracey Boakye describing her as a villager who is supposed to learn how to speak to her elders.

She continued that Kennedy Agyapong doesn’t have time to descend or respond to Tracey but they his ‘daughters’ have time and would respond accordingly to her.