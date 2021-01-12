type here...
Dave Joy cried like a baby after Joyce Blessing broke up with him – Afia Schwar

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger who seems to know everything in the industry has revealed what happened in the night Joyce Blessing divorced her husband and former manager Dave Joy.

The controversial presenter who was a guest on United Showbiz last Saturday revealed on the programme how Dave Joy came to her house and cried like a baby after his gospel singer wife decided to part ways with him.

Narrating what happened, she disclosed that when issues about Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy first found it way into the public, she got people giving her information about it until when one day Dave called her so they could meet.

She continued that, she gave Dave the location to her house which he came around 10 pm and they both spoke for about 2hours.

Afia stated that during Dave narration he broke down to shed tears.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar in her submission stated that after Dave Joy left her house she concluded that Joyce Blessing got married to a bad man.

