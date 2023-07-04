- Advertisement -

The architect of the National Cathedral Sir David Adjaye has been accused of sexual assault by three of his former workers.

According to the source, the three women are all black, in their forties, are also well-connected professionally, also from influential families and are all single mothers.

It continued that all the ladies accusing the architect used to be friends with him and also had other friends in common before he employed them in his firm to work with them.

The ladies who have kept their names and identity anonymous disclosed that dealing with the renowned architect has disrupted their career, caused them mental distress and worse of all left them in a precarious financial crisis.

The three ladies also mentioned that they decided to come and speak out so other ladies who have been harassed by the architect can also come out and share their experiences with him.

But the renowned architect has admitted that he had an affair with all three ladies and it was all consensual and wonders why they would now be accusing him of things he didn’t do.

A lawyer for Adjaye said that the three women each had “their own grievances” against Adjaye, the report added.

In response to questions about allegations made by the three women, Adjaye said: “I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for.”

He added: “I am ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives. I am deeply sorry. To restore trust and accountability, I will be immediately seeking professional help in order to learn from these mistakes to ensure that they never happen again.”

On July 4, the story was revealed by the Investigations department of The Financial Times magazine in a lengthy article titled, “Sir David Adjaye: the celebrated architect accused of sexual misconduct.”

