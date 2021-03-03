Ghanaians go mad as architect of national cathedra declares Support For LGBTQI

- Advertisement -

The conversation around the LGBTQI community in Ghana is getting hotter by day as many prominent personalities have declared support for the LGBTQI.

Latest of these personalities to have joined the campaign for the LGBTQI is Ghana’s very own world class architect David Adjaye, the man who has been given the contract by the Ghana Government for the building of National Cathedra.

Concerns have been hugely raised on social media by many Ghanaians after learning the architect is a Pro LGBTQI activist.

This has actually angered many of the citizenry as to why such a person like David who is in charge of cathedra building will declare support for the LGBTQI.

Just few days ago, Former Ghana Blackstars player Michael Essien declared his support for the LGBTQI community in Ghana. His public support for the group made him lost over 1 million followers on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

This obviously tells how serious Ghanaians do not want hear anything associated with LGBTQI.

A couple world celebrities have shown solidarity to the LGBTQI by openly declaring support for the movement but if you are a Ghanaian celebrity and you declare your support for the LGBTQI, be ready to face the consequence as in Ghana Homosexuality is deemed evil and highly against the customs and traditions of the land.

SEE BELOW SCREENSHOT OF THE POST: