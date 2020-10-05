Davido and his crew members bounced at Bloombar (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido together with his crew arrived in Ghana last weekend to work on a collaboration with Bhim Nation boss Stonebwoy.

The musician and his team decided to enjoy themselves whiles they were in Ghana and decided to head to popular Night Club Bloombar but got the shocked of their lives as they were turned away by the bouncers at the venue.

In a video sighted on social media, Davido could be heard raining insults at them for refusing him and his team entry.

He used the F word several time as he expressed his displeasure about the turn of event at the night club.

The ‘If’ hitmaker was also heard saying he could buy Bloombar ten(10) times and would still not go broke because he has enough money to spend.

Watch the video below:

Davido who was still bent on chilling moved to Oasis Lounge where he partied with his team together with Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy.

Per information we gathered, Bloombar has placed strict rules that not every one can be allowed in there.