type here...
GhPage Entertainment Davido and his crew members bounced at Bloombar (VIDEO)
Entertainment

Davido and his crew members bounced at Bloombar (VIDEO)

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Davido and his crew members bounced at Bloombar
Davido
- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido together with his crew arrived in Ghana last weekend to work on a collaboration with Bhim Nation boss Stonebwoy.

The musician and his team decided to enjoy themselves whiles they were in Ghana and decided to head to popular Night Club Bloombar but got the shocked of their lives as they were turned away by the bouncers at the venue.

In a video sighted on social media, Davido could be heard raining insults at them for refusing him and his team entry.

He used the F word several time as he expressed his displeasure about the turn of event at the night club.

The ‘If’ hitmaker was also heard saying he could buy Bloombar ten(10) times and would still not go broke because he has enough money to spend.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Davido and his team chop 'bounce' at Bloombar

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Davido who was still bent on chilling moved to Oasis Lounge where he partied with his team together with Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy.

Per information we gathered, Bloombar has placed strict rules that not every one can be allowed in there.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 5, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
90 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News