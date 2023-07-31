Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nigerian musician Davido from information reaching our news desk has welcomed another child with his wife Chioma Avril Rowland.

Tatafo, the stage name of Nigerian comedian Helen Paul, retweeted a tweet congratulating the couple on the birth of their son.

While it was unclear from Tatafo’s letter whether the couple had truly born their second son together, she did write, “A big congratulations to you.”

There have been conflicting responses to the post; while some have expressed their best wishes, others have argued that the stories are untrue.

