Third lady accuses Davido of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby (Video)

- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke famously known as Davido may have played his way into a deep hole this time, getting sexually involved with three ladies who have all accused him of impregnating and forcing them to abort the babies.



The first lady to accuse the music star of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby is Anita Brown – An American adult movie actress.



Days after Anita Brown accused Davido of impregnating her, another French lady also took over social media trends with the same accusation.

READ ALSO: ‘Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife’ – Singer’s alleged pregnant side chick exposes as she reveals his first wife



Now, a young Nigerian lady named Chisom has also accused Davido of impregnating and forcing her to abort the baby with the promise of 3 million naira.



Chisom who’s hell-bent on exposing the sexcapades of the music star has leaked a series of their Whatsapp chats and the old conversations they’ve had on other social media platforms.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: More troubles for Davido as another French lady accuses him of impregnating her

READ ALSO: Photos of Anita, the US-based lady Davido has impregnated and wants her to abort the baby