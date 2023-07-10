Dancer Korra Obidi accuses Davido of impregnating her

- Advertisement -

US-based Nigerian dancer and singer, Korra Obidi, has sparked reactions with her recent controversial claim involving superstar singer, Davido.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Davido made headlines after two women accused him of impregnating them.



The two women, an American businesswoman named Anita and another French lady called Ivanna Bay, each claimed to have had an affair with Davido that resulted in pregnancy.

Davido

Following Anita and Ivanna’s claims, about three other women have come forward to assert that they have children by him or are carrying his baby.



Amidst this, during a recent live video session, Korra Obidi told her fans and followers that she is pregnant with Davido.

“I want to tell you guys that I’m pregnant for Davido, me too…I’m pregnant for him. Davido is the baby daddy…” The mother of two said with an ’emotional’ tone.

While it remains unclear if she was joking, the claim has sparked a barrage of reactions from social media users.

