Multi-award-wining Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his donation of N250,000,000 to orphanages across Nigeria.

In a statement Saturday, the Afrobeats star disclosed that the money came from his N100m fundraiser challenge on social media which raked in about N200 million (£330,000, $487,000) in three days.

Davido posted on Wednesday asking his friends and fans to send him N1 million for his birthday and gave details of a new Nigerian bank account.

Within 6 hours of the post to his more than 31 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a screenshot of his account balance showing more than 100m naira (about $240,000) had already been deposited.

Following the donations, the singer has decided to give back to society.

Announcing the giveaway, via his Instagram page, Davido said that he has decided to personally add N50m to the donation from fans and colleagues.

In total, Davido will be supporting orphanages across Nigeria with a sum of N250m.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling N200,000,000, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50,000,000, bringing the total amount to N250,000,000.” the singer said in a statement.

Davido, who will clock 29 years old on November 21, 2021, thanked his fans, colleagues and friends who donated, disclosing that the fundraiser is something he intends to do every year for his birthday.

Davido also set up a five-man committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds, as he promised that their activities would be made public.

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly,” the statement added.

