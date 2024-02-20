type here...
Entertainment

Davido set to donate the sum of 300 million to orphanages around Nigeria

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Amidst the economic hardship in Nigeria, popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to donate the sum of N300M to orphanages across the country.

Davido shared the development to all and sundry today, February 20th 2024 via his verified X page.

Davido is well known for his philanthropic effort compared to his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

In his recent post, Davido the “Unavailable” crooner pledges the sum of N300M to orphanages in Nigeria stressing that the details of the disbursement will be communicated tomorrow, February 21st, 2023.

