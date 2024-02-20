Nana Ama Mcbrown vs Mercy Johnson; Who is the best actress debate divides Ghana and Naija

- Advertisement -

A debate comparing two of the industry’s most celebrated actresses, Mercy Johnson of Nigeria and Nana Ama McBrown of Ghana, has set social media ablaze.

The conversation has not only highlighted the impressive careers of both women but also underscored the deep appreciation audiences have for their contributions to film.

The debate was sparked by popular Ghanaian influencer Kalyjay when he posed the question on Twitter: “Who is more versatile Mercy Johnson or Nana Ama Mcbrown?”

The tweet quickly gained traction, with fans from Nigeria and Ghana weighing in and turning the platform into a battleground for this friendly rivalry, with fans ardently defending their choice.

See some of the X posts below.

Credit: Pulse.com